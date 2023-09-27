 Watch Tiger 3 Teaser: Salman Khan Goes All Guns Blazing & He Has A Special Message For India
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is finally back with the third film of his blockbuster 'Tiger' franchise.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is finally back with the third film of his blockbuster 'Tiger' franchise. On Wednesday, the actor, at last, unveiled the teaser of his highly anticipated Tiger 3, and within minutes, it took the internet by storm. In the film, he will be seen returning as the menacing RAW agent Tiger once again after six long years.

Sharing the teaser of Tiger 3, Salman wrote, "Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger haara nahi. #TigerKaMessage. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Tiger's special message for India

In the teaser, he can be heard saying that he has returned, and this time, he has a special message for India.

He then proceeds to state that he has been labelled as a traitor in his own country, and now, India herself will tell his son that his father was not a traitor, but in fact, a true patriot.

Tiger 3 will also mark the return of Katrina Kaif as Zoya, however, the actress was missing in the teaser. The video only had a blink and miss appearance of the actress, and that too, in a flashback scene which showed her still from the 2017 film, Tiger Zinda Hai.

Besides, Tiger 3 is all set to introduce a brand new villain in the YRF Spy Universe. Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing the main antagonist in the film, and fans are excited to witness the showdown between Salman and Emraan for the first time ever.

And if that wasn't enough, then Tiger 3 will also have a special cameo by none other than Shah Rukh Khan himself, who will assume his Pathaan avatar and come to the rescue of Tiger.

The uber-successful Tiger franchise

Salman Khan's 'Tiger' franchise has given him two of the most successful films of his career. The very first film of the franchise, Ek Tha Tiger, released in the year 2012, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017.

The YRF Spy Universe kicked off back in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023). It was Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai’s humongous success that cemented Aditya Chopra’s belief that he could introduce two more larger-than-life spy agents, Kabir aka Hrithik Roshan in War and Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan in the YRF Spy Universe.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is all set to hit the silver screens on Diwali this year.

Read Also
Did You Know Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Has A Christopher Nolan Connection?
