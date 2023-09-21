Salman Khan At Maujaan Hi Maujaan Trailer Launch: I’d Want To Do A Film In Punjabi

Reeling from the thrilling success of his last theatrical release Carry On Jatta 3, Punjabi actor/singer and producer Gippy Grewal and the team of his upcoming release Maujaan Hi Maujaan revealed an exciting trailer amid a private event in Mumbai. The Free Press Journal team was also present at the do.

Adding heft with his presence at the trailer launch, actor Salman Khan graced the occasion, displaying further evidence of his magnanimity when it comes to promoting and endorsing the love for regional cinema.

As the audience cheered and applauded the first rushes of the upcoming Dussehra release which is directed by Smeep Kang, Grewal first took the opportunity to address the media and thank fans for the outpour of love shown towards Carry On Jatta 3. “When we launched the trailer of Carry On Jatta 3, right here in Mumbai, a few months ago, we never expected it to find the success and love that it did. We’d like to thank the media and our fans for helping our film reach far and wide.”

Gushing over Salman’s presence at the event, Gippy shares, “With Bhai’s presence at the launch of our trailer today, the success of our previous film feels very small, in comparison. I hope with the grace of God and Bhai’s support, our film does more business.”

To which Salman jokingly quips, “I think Gippy should quote his price high now.”

On a serious note, Salman commented how the yardstick of box-office success is beyond being merely a part of the 100-crore club. He says, “I think the 100 crores concept has become a thing of the past now. We must all aim for box-office successes worth 1000 crores, (laughs). But, to be honest, I feel it’s high-time that all Indian films of all languages should do good business.”

When asked by the media if he would ever star in a Punjabi film, Salman readily agrees. “Yes, why not. I’d want to do a film in Punjabi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam. These divides don’t exist anymore. When I started my career, I worked with some of the best talents from Punjab. I’m happy to see that their cinema is now flourishing and people are shifting to Punjabi films more.”

Gippy also shared that the film will carry subtitles in different languages. Throwing further light upon making Punjabi films more accessible to a non-Punjabi film audience, the actor shares, “Initially, we would not include subtitles as our films would release only in India. But with our films now being globally distributed, we’ve understood the importance of subtitles.”

Also starring Binnu Dhillon and Karamjit Anmol, Maujaan Hi Maujaan releases in cinemas on October 20.

