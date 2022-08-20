Gippy Grewal reveals reason why he didn't allow his son to act in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, 'I didn’t want him to chop his hair.'

Gippy Grewal will soon be seen alongside Tanu Grewal in Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga. The film is being produced by Gippy, Ravneet Kaur Grewal and Ashu Munish Sahni and co-produced by Bhana LA and Vinod Aswal. Scripted by Naresh Kathooria and directed by Vikas Vashisht, it will hit screens on September 2. The Free Press Journal caught up with Gippy for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about the film, Gippy shares, “This film is based on social media. One husband and wife regularly have small skirmishes. Unki aapas mein banti nahin hai. In fact they have gotten bored with each other. Husband one fine day creates a fake ID and starts chatting with other women/girls. Thus she also plans to do the same thing and tries to make him jealous by chatting with others. I will teach him a lesson. She creates a fake ID and coincidentally both connect with each other on this fake ID not knowing their true identities. They start chatting interestingly with one another.”

When asked if married couples get bored of one another and the secret to his successful marriage in real life, Gippy explains, “I feel it depends on your mind set. A few people do ask me as to how do you find spare time to spend with your wife and children? I am presently here in Mumbai as my film is set to release. I have to promote my film to the best of abilities. I have spared time for my professional assignments right. Similarly, I know my wife and my children are an important part of me. All goes wrong only when you don’t spare time for your family and don’t realise the importance and priorities of your family. Then when you start meeting it later in your life, it's then you begin to get bored.”

Not many know that Gippy’s son was offered a role in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. However, the actor didn’t greenlight it as his son would have to chop his long hair. “In the 1980s and 1990s I also had long kesh, but the Sikhs were subjected to certain atrocities. Hence at that time, a few of the Sikhs decided to cut off their hair. Since my childhood I have had short hair. I have not cut the kesh of my children. Since my son had to chop his hair for a particular scene in the film, I was not getting a good vibe. I didn’t want him to chop his kesh for Laal Singh Chaddha. Once they grow up it will depend on them whether they want to keep kesh,” he reveals.

Gippy enjoys being part of several aspects of filmmaking. “I like to be involved in all the spheres of filmmaking. I also act in outside films other than my productions. I charge my fee from them if they don’t wish to be my partner. I have no problem as such. As a producer it’s my film I am involved from the beginning. But I don’t take the Punjab territory when I work as an actor. Punjabi films do good business. Our business returns for Punjabi films are set. Earlier satellite digital would not premiere Punjabi content. But OTT buys Punjabi films as its overseas belt is strong for Punjabi films,” he concludes.