 Salman Khan, Arijit Singh Collaborate 9 Years After Tiff For Tiger 3 Song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan, Arijit Singh Collaborate 9 Years After Tiff For Tiger 3 Song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

Salman Khan, Arijit Singh Collaborate 9 Years After Tiff For Tiger 3 Song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam is a dance number featuring Salman and Katrina Kaif. It will be out on October 23

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 03:57 PM IST
article-image

Superstar Salman Khan and playback singer Arijit Singh have joined hands for the first time for the upcoming film "Tiger 3".

Production banner Yash Raj Films in a media statement stated about the two songs sung by Arijit in "Tiger 3". The first song "Leke Prabhu Ka Naam", a dance number featuring Salman and Katrina Kaif, will be out on Monday. The second song is a romantic track.

Pritam, the composer of "Tiger 3", expressed his excitement about the first partnership between the two renowned performers.

"It was a collaboration that was waiting to happen. Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars and Arijit Singh, our generation's top singing sensation. These two stalwarts coming together for a song was long overdue and we are thrilled that it is happening for 'Tiger 3'," Pritam said in a statement.

The third installment in the "Tiger" franchise is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The spy-thriller will see Salman and Katrina reprising their roles. Sharma, best known for "Fan", said they are thrilled to unveil the first song, "Leke Prabhu Ka Naam" early next week.

"We can't wait for 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' to drop next week! It's an out-and-out party track and having Arijit's voice on top of Salman's swag, is the cherry on top! Katrina's beauty and the chemistry between the two makes it the perfect formula to have everyone dancing! We had a lot of fun filming in Cappadocia, Turkey," the director said.

The relations between Salman and Arijit had allegedly soured after the two had a tiff at an awards ceremony in 2014.

Also starring Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra and Anant Vidhaat among others, "Tiger 3" is set to release worldwide on November 12. 

Read Also
Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi Drop New Poster After Trailer Hype
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Alia Bhatt Gifts Herself A Swanky Range Rover Worth Over ₹3 Crore After National Film Award...

Video: Alia Bhatt Gifts Herself A Swanky Range Rover Worth Over ₹3 Crore After National Film Award...

Khushalii Kumar REACTS To 'False' Reports Of Wedding With Parth Samthaan: 'I Love Rumours...'

Khushalii Kumar REACTS To 'False' Reports Of Wedding With Parth Samthaan: 'I Love Rumours...'

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana's Spy-Thriller To Go On Floors In November: Report

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana's Spy-Thriller To Go On Floors In November: Report

Shraddha Kapoor Says She Needs 'Dhoop Like Jaadoo', Hrithik Roshan Replies 'He Is Coming...'

Shraddha Kapoor Says She Needs 'Dhoop Like Jaadoo', Hrithik Roshan Replies 'He Is Coming...'

The Archies Song Sunoh: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor Shine In Film's FIRST Track

The Archies Song Sunoh: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor Shine In Film's FIRST Track