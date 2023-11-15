Apurva Review: Tara Sutaria Manages To Impress A Bit In This Run-Of-The-Mill Survival Drama |

Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

Cast: Tara Sutaria, Dhairya Karwa, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee

Where: Streaming on Disney + Hotstar

Rating: 2 stars

Filmmaker Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, who earlier helmed films like Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (2017), OTT series The Gone Game (2020), and Hurdang (2022) tries his hands for the first time at a survival-drama Apurva headlined by Karan Johar’s find Tara Sutaria. However, the trailer showcases every layer of the film vividly, the film too isn’t extraordinary.

Apurva (Tara Sutaria), who seeks an aspiring career academically finds love in an arranged settlement with Sid (Dhairya Karwa), a banker by profession. Amid their blooming love story, comes the rowdy Jugnu (Rajpal Yadav), Chota, and Sukha along with Abhishek Banerjee, a bunch of local dacoits. What happens when Apurva crosses paths with these four goons, forms the rest of the crux of the film.

Nagesh, although creates a world that is close to reality sans newness. Anushka Sharma’s NH 10, and Imtiaz Ali’s Highway had similar tones, vibe, and atmosphere, a way better screenplay for that matter, Apurva looks stale in every aspect. The filmmaker’s aim of making a gritty, disturbing, and compelling survival drama is evident but there’s no reason why Apurva exists.

A few weeks back, Nushratt Bharuccha gave a slightly compelling performance in a similar staged Akelli and Apurva is no different if listed or compared in the same genre.

Tara, who was touted as the next big thing in the tinsel town when Karan Johar gave her a launchpad in Student of The Year (2019) but was panned for her performance, even her second stint Tadap (2022) couldn’t save her. Apurva seems to be a conscious choice that serves as an image changer for a glamorous Tara.

In a d-glam role, where she has a bigger playground to herself, she might be a bit good but a regular plot line does enough damage to the entire effort. Dhairya, who thankfully had a grand career, especially during the pandemic with projects like Gehraiyaan and 83, seems to have the first content-driven film in his kitty.

While he plays a restless lover who is in search of his fiancée, he looks confident enough throughout. A lover boy on a hunt for his would-be life partner doesn’t appeal much in totality. Rajpal and Abhishek are a highlight of Apurva. The former, who is synonymous with comic roles is like a breath of fresh air. Abhishek is noteworthy.

Apurva is avoidable, unless you want to witness decent performances or exceptional stories doesn’t matter to your palate.

