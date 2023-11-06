Tara Sutaria CONFIRMS Breakup With Aadar Jain Amid Dating Rumours With Kartik Aaryan | Photo Via Instagram

Tara Sutaria is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Apurva, which is slated to release on November 15, 2023. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Dhairya Karwa.

Amid this, there have been rumours stating that the actress has broken up with her longtime boyfriend, actor Aadar Jain.

In a recent conversation with News 18, Tara confirmed her breakup and stated that she is not in a relationship with anyone.

There have also been news stating Tara is currently dating Kartik Aaryan. Responding to such this, Tara said she remains 'unfazed' by dating rumours like these.

“It’s damn exciting!"What people write about me is damn cool. I wish I was that cool in real life. I also wish I was paired with all these people in real life, but none of these rumours are true. I remember this one week when I was paired with three different people. I was like, ‘Wow, this is too good!’” said the Student Of The Year 2 actress.

When asked about her parents' reaction, she said that they don't bother her as she has the coolest parents in the world. In fact, when they read such things about Tara, they come to her.

"We share a nice laugh over a cup of tea. We keep reading about me being paired with X, Y, or Z. This has been happening even before my first film released," added Sutaria.

