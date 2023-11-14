Apurva Premiere: Tara Sutaria Hosts Special Screening Of Her Film, Jawan Director Atlee And Wife Priya Attend Too: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 14, 2023
Tara Sutaria and team Apurva hosted a special screening of their OTT release which streams on Disney+Hotstar on November 15
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat arrives in simple white shirt paired with denims
Gehraiyaan and 83 fame Dhairya Karwa who also stars in the film, arrives in a classic suit
Abhishek Banerjee, who is also cast in a pivotal role, arrives in a casual do
Jawan director Atlee and wife Priya also arrived at the premiere
Abhimanyu Dassani arrives in a casual avatar with a cap
Sooraj Pancholi keeps it sleek in a forest green club shirt paired with pants
Guneet Monga arrives with her husband Sunny Kapoor
Producers Wardha and Sajid Nadiadwala unleash their wild streaks at the premiere
Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 filmmaker Anees Bazmee also arrived at the do
Rapper Badshah was also spotted wearing the now-famous Rahul Mishra tiger print
Guilty and Class fame Gurfateh Pirzada arrived in a simple white sweatshirt paired with denims
