Apurva Premiere: Tara Sutaria Hosts Special Screening Of Her Film, Jawan Director Atlee And Wife Priya Attend Too: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 14, 2023

Tara Sutaria and team Apurva hosted a special screening of their OTT release which streams on Disney+Hotstar on November 15

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat arrives in simple white shirt paired with denims

Gehraiyaan and 83 fame Dhairya Karwa who also stars in the film, arrives in a classic suit

Abhishek Banerjee, who is also cast in a pivotal role, arrives in a casual do

Jawan director Atlee and wife Priya also arrived at the premiere

Abhimanyu Dassani arrives in a casual avatar with a cap

Sooraj Pancholi keeps it sleek in a forest green club shirt paired with pants

Guneet Monga arrives with her husband Sunny Kapoor

Producers Wardha and Sajid Nadiadwala unleash their wild streaks at the premiere

Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 filmmaker Anees Bazmee also arrived at the do

Rapper Badshah was also spotted wearing the now-famous Rahul Mishra tiger print

Guilty and Class fame Gurfateh Pirzada arrived in a simple white sweatshirt paired with denims

