April Fool’s day special: Perfect binge watch guide to rib-tickling comedy shows, movies available on Hotstar

If you are out of ideas to pull off pranks on your loved ones or simply prefer a good laugh over mischief, April Fool’s Day is a perfect occasion to treat yourself to a day of laughter and harmless humor. This year, as one abides by the rule of social distancing, there are still plenty of reasons to let the fun day begin and end with a good laugh. While you are self-quarantined, enjoy some of the best rib-tickling comedy titles streaming on Hotstar without paying a penny.
Catch these amazing shows and movies on 1st April streaming on Hotstar:
Shows:
1. Maharaj Ki Jai Ho
In a hilarious twist of fate, conman Sanjay’s time travel goes wrong, and helands in Hastinapur during the Mahabharat era. Adding more chaos to hisrisky journey back home, he falls in love.
Cast: Satyajeet Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Ashwin Mushran, Aakash Dabhade, Nitesh Pandey, Monica Castellino and Riya Sharma
2. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai
The Sarabhais, an affluent Gujarati family in South Bombay, will have you insplits with their idiosyncrasies. Be a part of the crazy lives of Maya, Monisha,Indu, Sahil and Rosesh
Cast: Ratna Pathak, Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar, Satish Shah and SumeetRaghavan
3. Khichdi
The Parekhs are back! This time Babuji, Praful, Hansa, Jayshree, Himanshu,Chakki and Jackie bring the house down with their crazy antics. Like literally!
Cast: Ananag Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak
4. Kya Haal, Mr. Panchal
In search of a perfect bride for her son Kanhaiya, Kunti wishes for a daughter-in-law with five qualities. Instead she is blessed with five daughters-in-lawwith one special trait each
Cast: Astha Agarwal, Kushaal Punjabi, Ojaswi Oberoi, Dharti Bhatt, ManinderSingh
5. Shararat
Hailing from a family of faries, Jiya unlocks her magical powers when sheturns eighteen. With great power comes great responsibility...but in Jiya’scase, it brings chaos!
Cast: Farida Jalal, Shruti Seth, Poonam Narula, Mahesh Thakur, Karanvir Bohra
Movies:
6. Housefull 4
A set of six lovers had to part ways in 1419. Six centuries later, they meetagain only to realize that they are marrying the wrong partners. Old villainsand a series of mishaps turn this reincarnation drama into a comedy of errors.
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol,Riteish Deshmukh
7. Badhai HoThe unexpected ‘good news’ of his parents being pregnant, turns into anembarrassment for the 25-year-old Nakul. Bogged down by the societalnorms, will he come to terms with this new development?
Cast: Ayushmann Khurana, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao,Surekha Sikri
8. De De Pyar De
50-year-old Ashish has fallen in love with Ayesha, who is half his age. Theirromance turns into comedy, when he takes her to meet his parents and ex-wife.
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, Tabu
9. Judwaa 2
Separated at birth, twins Raja and Prem are same same but different. They unite as adults to take on the smuggling mafia and their similar looks add tothe confusion.
Cast: Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anupam Kher
10. Dolly ki Doli
Dolly has a lucrative con career – woo unsuspecting men, trap them intomarriage and finally rob them off with the help of her groom-trapping gang.All is going well until a cool cop decides to spoil the party.
Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma
