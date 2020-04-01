April Fool’s day special: Perfect binge watch guide to rib-tickling comedy shows, movies available on Hotstar

If you are out of ideas to pull off pranks on your loved ones or simply prefer a good laugh over mischief, April Fool’s Day is a perfect occasion to treat yourself to a day of laughter and harmless humor. This year, as one abides by the rule of social distancing, there are still plenty of reasons to let the fun day begin and end with a good laugh. While you are self-quarantined, enjoy some of the best rib-tickling comedy titles streaming on Hotstar without paying a penny.

Catch these amazing shows and movies on 1st April streaming on Hotstar:

Shows:

1. Maharaj Ki Jai Ho

In a hilarious twist of fate, conman Sanjay’s time travel goes wrong, and helands in Hastinapur during the Mahabharat era. Adding more chaos to hisrisky journey back home, he falls in love.

Cast: Satyajeet Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Ashwin Mushran, Aakash Dabhade, Nitesh Pandey, Monica Castellino and Riya Sharma

2. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

The Sarabhais, an affluent Gujarati family in South Bombay, will have you insplits with their idiosyncrasies. Be a part of the crazy lives of Maya, Monisha,Indu, Sahil and Rosesh

Cast: Ratna Pathak, Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar, Satish Shah and SumeetRaghavan

3. Khichdi

The Parekhs are back! This time Babuji, Praful, Hansa, Jayshree, Himanshu,Chakki and Jackie bring the house down with their crazy antics. Like literally!

Cast: Ananag Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak

4. Kya Haal, Mr. Panchal

In search of a perfect bride for her son Kanhaiya, Kunti wishes for a daughter-in-law with five qualities. Instead she is blessed with five daughters-in-lawwith one special trait each

Cast: Astha Agarwal, Kushaal Punjabi, Ojaswi Oberoi, Dharti Bhatt, ManinderSingh

5. Shararat

Hailing from a family of faries, Jiya unlocks her magical powers when sheturns eighteen. With great power comes great responsibility...but in Jiya’scase, it brings chaos!

Cast: Farida Jalal, Shruti Seth, Poonam Narula, Mahesh Thakur, Karanvir Bohra