From 'Avengers Endgame' to 'Mission Mangal': List of movies to watch on Hotstar during coronavirus lockdown

The OTT platform has several television shows from various channels that fall under the umbrella of Star entertainment.

Bored with web series and Netflix? Well, there’s a world beyond the streaming giant. And Hotstar, is one of them. The OTT platform has several television shows from various channels that fall under the umbrella of Star entertainment. The platform also has several Disney shows and movies. Here are some new and old movies (Hindi and English) that you can watch on Hotstar.

Tanhaji

Chhapaak

Panga

Bala

Mission Mangal

India’s Most Wanted

Junglee

Housefull 4

De De Pyaar De

Super 30

English

Avengers Endgame

Glass

Captain Marvel

Dumbo

The House

Incredibles 2

Bleeding Steel

A Wrinkle In Time

The Diabolical

The Art Of Racing In The Rain

