Money Heist, Maska, Unorthodox and more: Netflix series to binge-watch during coronavirus lockdown

Now that the lockdown has been officially imposed, there’s no wriggling our way out of it. And, if you are tired, like us, of watching the continuous reruns of old episodes of TV shows or the over-bombarding of new on coronavirus outbreak, and want an escape route from all of this, here’s a list of web series and films that Netflix has in store for you.
Maska
Manisha Koirala returns to Netflix for yet another film, Maska. The slice-of-life movie gives us a glimpse into Paris culture and community through the young Rumi Irani (Prit Kamani) who wants to be an actor and not run their family Irani café business. Manisha (Diana), who plays his mother expects him to take over the business, like his late father did several years back. Watch their story from March 27.
Mark of the Devil
One ancient book. Two curious sisters. We all know what happens when curiosity leads one to touch what one is not supposed to: all hell breaks loose. That’s exactly what happens…when the sisters open the book they inadvertently usher a devil in their midst. And their only hope to fight this devil is a possessed priest who is fighting his own demons. Watch this movie from March 27.
Money Heist
The series is back with its forth season along with the criminal mastermind The Professor. After leaving it’s loyal viewers wanting for more with several cliff-hangers in season three (which also included The Professor believing his girlfriend, Lisbon, being killed by the police. The new season will be answer to questions that the previous one gave to. And if you haven’t watched the series yet, what better reason than to do it before the new one starts streaming on April 3.
Unorthodox
‘Unorthodox’ revolves around a young Hasidic Jewish woman living in Brooklyn takes the bold step of running away from an arranged marriage situation. Her quest for a better life lands her in Berlin where she meets a group of musicians. Life takes a turn when her past comes knocking at her door in the present. Goes live from April 26.
Ozark
This crime drama series features a financial advisor Martin Byrde who relocates his entire family to Osage Beach Missouri when a money laundering scheme goes wrong. And after a long wait, the third season will go live on March 27 (another reason to start bingeing on the series during this 21-day lockdown).
How To Fix A Drug Scandal
This docu-series is based on Sonja Farak, a drug lab chemist, who was caught in 2013 for being addicted to the drugs that came to the lab for testing. She falsified results of the tests and her getting caught led to another chemist from a nearby lab coming to the fore too. The other chemist, Annie Dookham, was also tweaking the lab tests which led to several criminal convictions being overturned and costing Massachusetts millions of dollars of loss. Series coming to you from April 1.
The Windsors
As the name suggests, this series is based on UK’s royal family—in fact, it’s a satirical and funny take on them as they try to overcome problems. It will make you laugh when see popular names like Prince Harry, Price William, his wife Catherine and other members of the royal family. Two seasons are already out and the third one starts streaming from March 31.
Ladies Up
Up and coming comediennes Prashasti Singh, Kaneez Surka, Supriya Joshi and Niveditha Praksam are set to tickle your funnybone. So, let the worry slide and take a break from the gloom of the outside world and enjoy a few laughs with these talented women. The laugh riot starts from March 27.
Akbar Birbal
At some point in our childhood, we have all probably read tales of Akbar and Birbal and even watched several animated toons based on them. Now, you can relive your childhood with the new series on one of history’s most beloved emperor Akbar and his trusted, intelligent advisor Birbal. Lessons start from March 31.
Bal Ganesh
Lord Ganesh needs no introduction…he the problem solver, Vignaharta. And he is coming to your mobile devices in his childhood avatar to fight demons and ward of invaders. This is time of despair, he is just what we need to bring us some hope and positivity. Watch the cute elephant god from March 31.
