From Kareena Kapoor to Neha Dhupia, podcasts by Bollywood celebs to listen during self-quarantine

After creating magic on the big screen, a few Bollywood celebrities have also tried to take over the air waves. From A-listers like Kareena Kapoor Khan to Karan Johar, several B-town celebs have their own podcast. So if you want to relax your eyes after all the 'Netflix and Chill', here's a list of podcasts by Bollywood celebrities that are super entertaining and fun.
1. Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'What Women Want'
The 'Angrezi Medium' actress turned into a radio host for 104.8 Ishq FM back in 2019. Bebo interviews her family, friends and a host of other celebrities on her show. After getting rave reviews for the first season, Kareena also launched a second season that featured candid interviews with Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kalki Koechklin and more. The radio podcast also has webisodes on YouTube and is the perfect dose of entertainment you need during the self-quarantine period.
2. Karan Johar's 'Calling Karan'
The ace filmmaker also set his eyes in radio and made his debut as a host. Karan Johar's radio podcast is as entertaining as his chat show Koffee With Karan. The webisodes of Ishq 104.5 FM's show are also available on the video streaming platform YouTube. Through his show, Johar interacts with his callers and gives them advises and solutions to their problems. Not just that, the witty filmmaker also shares his own experiences with fans and his humour and wit definitely add icing on the cake.
3. No Filter Neha by Neha Dhupia
The former beauty queen and MTV Roadies mentor, Neha Dhupia is one of the first celebrities to try her luck at podcasts and has also managed to make her own mark. Neha Dhupia has completed four seasons of her audio celebrity chat show and has interviewed the who's and who of Bollywood. The podcast lives up to its name as celebrities get super candid on the show and drop all the filters. From Rani Mukerji to Taapsee Pannu, the season 4 of Neha's #NoFilterNeha saw an array of celebs. The podcast is available of JioSaavn.
4. Kalki Koechlin's 'My Indian Life' produced by BCC India
Koechlin is known for being vocal about her bumpy journey in Bollywood. The actress has made her own mark in the industry by giving scintillating performances in movies like DEV D, Margarita with a straw and many more. Through her podcast, Kalki Koechlin explores the journey of young Indians in the 21st century. It features uplifting stories of young individuals who have gone against the norms of society to fulfill their dreams. Kalki Koechlin's 'My Indian Life' has a completely different approach than the other celebrity podcasts.
5. Diva Dhawan and Gabriella Demetriades' 'Don't Be A Diva'
The South African supermodel and Arjun Rampal's girlfriend has teamed up with super model Diva Dhawan for the podcast. The two ladies have made their debut over a week ago and are already getting great response about their candid conversations.
Bollywood actresses like Shilpa Shetty and Vidya Balan have also turned into a radio host in the past. Shilpa turned into Draupati for 'Mahabharat', while Vidya Balan's 'Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho' started a conversation about feminism and other social topics at a forefront. The audios are still available on a few sites if you do a little digging.
Happy Listening!
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)