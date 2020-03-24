From Kareena Kapoor to Neha Dhupia, podcasts by Bollywood celebs to listen during self-quarantine

After creating magic on the big screen, a few Bollywood celebrities have also tried to take over the air waves. From A-listers like Kareena Kapoor Khan to Karan Johar, several B-town celebs have their own podcast. So if you want to relax your eyes after all the 'Netflix and Chill', here's a list of podcasts by Bollywood celebrities that are super entertaining and fun.

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'What Women Want'

The 'Angrezi Medium' actress turned into a radio host for 104.8 Ishq FM back in 2019. Bebo interviews her family, friends and a host of other celebrities on her show. After getting rave reviews for the first season, Kareena also launched a second season that featured candid interviews with Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kalki Koechklin and more. The radio podcast also has webisodes on YouTube and is the perfect dose of entertainment you need during the self-quarantine period.

2. Karan Johar's 'Calling Karan'

The ace filmmaker also set his eyes in radio and made his debut as a host. Karan Johar's radio podcast is as entertaining as his chat show Koffee With Karan. The webisodes of Ishq 104.5 FM's show are also available on the video streaming platform YouTube. Through his show, Johar interacts with his callers and gives them advises and solutions to their problems. Not just that, the witty filmmaker also shares his own experiences with fans and his humour and wit definitely add icing on the cake.