Entertainment

Updated on

Binge watch guide: 30 movies to watch on Amazon Prime during coronavirus lockdown

By Manasi Y Mastakar

To keep you occupied, we bring a list of 30 movies (new and old, Hindi and English) on Amazon Prime worth watching.

Binge watch guide: 30 movies to watch on Amazon Prime during coronavirus lockdown
Binge watch guide: 30 movies to watch on Amazon Prime during coronavirus lockdown
/Pixabay

As the whole world struggles to deal with the havoc caused by the corona it’s outbreak, it’s becoming increasingly difficult and depressing to cope not just with the gloomy news but also with the isolation that the lockdown has brought on us. And we are trying our best to make sure that we don’t loose a grip over sanity. To keep you occupied, we bring a list of 30 movies (new and old, Hindi and English) on Amazon Prime worth watching. What are you waiting for, binge on:

1. Street Dancer 3D

2. Mardaani 2

3. Jawaani Jaaneman

4. Good Newwz

5. Pati Patni Aur Woh

6. Pagalpanti

7. Dabangg 3

8. Marjaavaan

9. War

10. Ujda Chaman

11. Laal Kaptan

12. Syeraa Narisimha Reddy

13. Section 375

14. Batla House

15. Photograph

English

1. Parasite

2. Contagion

3. Beautiful Boy

4. Charlie’s Angels (2019)

5. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

6. Zombieland: Double Tap

7. Annabelle Comes Home

8. The Courier

9. The Angry Birds 2

10. MIB International

11. Mission Impossible: Fallout

12. Bumblebee

13. Pet Sematary

14. Chasing Happiness: Jonas Brothers (documentary)

15. The Big Sick

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in