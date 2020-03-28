Binge watch guide: 30 movies to watch on Amazon Prime during coronavirus lockdown

As the whole world struggles to deal with the havoc caused by the corona it’s outbreak, it’s becoming increasingly difficult and depressing to cope not just with the gloomy news but also with the isolation that the lockdown has brought on us. And we are trying our best to make sure that we don’t loose a grip over sanity. To keep you occupied, we bring a list of 30 movies (new and old, Hindi and English) on Amazon Prime worth watching. What are you waiting for, binge on:
1. Street Dancer 3D
2. Mardaani 2
3. Jawaani Jaaneman
4. Good Newwz
5. Pati Patni Aur Woh
6. Pagalpanti
7. Dabangg 3
8. Marjaavaan
9. War
10. Ujda Chaman
11. Laal Kaptan
12. Syeraa Narisimha Reddy
13. Section 375
14. Batla House
15. Photograph
English
1. Parasite
2. Contagion
3. Beautiful Boy
4. Charlie’s Angels (2019)
5. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
6. Zombieland: Double Tap
7. Annabelle Comes Home
8. The Courier
9. The Angry Birds 2
10. MIB International
11. Mission Impossible: Fallout
12. Bumblebee
13. Pet Sematary
14. Chasing Happiness: Jonas Brothers (documentary)
15. The Big Sick
