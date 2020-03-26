7 must-watch Chinese dramas on Netflix to spice up your life amid social distancing

Korean dramas might be ruling everybody’s watch list now, but there are several good Chinese series too which are worth your time. Here are some of the popular ones from Netflix.
Here to heart
Based on the novel called The Warm Chord by An Ning, the story mainly revolves around Zhan Nanxian and Wen Nuan. Nanxian is a successful CEO of a mega tech firm. Nuan has been working in England for a decade in a cosmetic company. One day, she quits her high-paying job and returns home to China. While trying to get back on her feet, she ends up taking up a job as an executive assistant to Nanxian, whom she had left decade ago after a personal tragedy. While trying to work with each other, the two characters end up rekindling their love. But it’s not a simple journey for them. Building trust, overcoming misunderstandings become important — not mention keeping outside forces, who are trying to separate them, away. Even till the last episode you are kept wondering whether or not they will get together.
2. Well intended love
When a third rate actress, Xia Lin, discovers she has has leukaemia and her only hope and bone marrow donor is the recluse and extremely difficult CEO of a huge corporation, Ling Yi Zhou, she does her best to convince him to become her donor. After several attempts, finally when he agrees (under the condition that she marries him), life takes an unexpected turn for them. And when the reason of the marriage, the secret about her illness and relationships from Ling’s past enter their marriage, they struggle hard to except deceit and their feelings for each other. The second season was recently released in China and is expected to start streaming on Netflix soon.
3. Love 2020
This series is based on the novel of the same name authored by Gu Man. It is said to be one of the most successful series in China. The story is based on the lives of a computer genius, Bei Weiwei. Her aspiration is to be a game developer someday. One day, while playing her favourite role-playing game, A Chinese Ghost, she gets damped by her online husband and is immediately approached by the number one player Yixiao Naihe. In order to win the couples competition in the game, he asks her to marry him (virtually only for the game), she says yes. They soon become friends, virtually, until she discovers his true identity. And to know what happens next, you’ll have to watch the series.
4. Unrequited Love
Spanning 15 years, Unrequited Love, is based on two university students, Lou Zhi and Huai Nan. It’s a story about what problems one-sided love can cause not just in the life of the one who harbours it, but also in the life of the one the feelings are for. Add to this meddling of other members in their lives, Lou Zhi and Huai Nan coming together almost looks difficult—it’s will they won’t they till the end. This series is based on the novel of the same name by Bayue Changan.
5. Triad princess
Angie, daughter of the Cosmos gang’s boss, is tired of her life. Seeking to take control of her life away from her father’s prying eyes, she defies his wishes and becomes a bodyguard. Her job lands her at the doorstep of superstar, and her crush, Jasper Xu Yi-hang. Her arrival not just shakes up his life, but also hers when she’s thrown in the unfamiliar world of glitz and glam. Navigating disasters and hurdles to together, Angie and Jasper must also face their feelings for each other.
6. Meteor Garden
Meteor Garden follows the story of an ordinary girl, Shan Cai, who has finally gotten admission in one of the most prestigious universities. Shan Cai poor background is in stark contrast to some of the rich and elite kids in the university. Once there, she clashes F4, a group of four most popular boys in the university. Eventually, they start taking her in their fold, becoming best of friends. Dao Ming Si, the leader of the group, falls in love with Shan Cai, but she is in love with his best friend Hua Ze Lei. A classic case of love triangle where the girl’s social class plays an important part.
7. Put Your Head On My Shoulder
Situ Mo is about get graduated, but is confused about her future. After having tried and tested all kind of things, she’s still not able to come to a decision, until, Lin Yi, a physics student enters her life. They end up living together and Lin Yi brings, not just order, but more to Sito Mo’s life. Put Your Head On My Shoulder is based on Zhao Qianqian’s novel of the same name.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)