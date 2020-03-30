Anurag Kashyap recommends: 5 best shows to binge-watch and liven up your quarantine

When the only Indian filmmaker on Guardian’s list of 100 best films of the century – his Gangs of Wasseypur made it to the cherished roll of honour - shares his list of recommendations you sit up and take notice! Here’s Anurag Kashyap’s faves that automatically go to your must-watch list…

V for Vendetta

Platform: Netflix

Anurag says: “Movie to watch during quarantine…”Description: A dystopian political thriller action film it is set in an alternative future where a Nordic supremacist and neo-fascist totalitarian regime has subjugated the United Kingdom. The film centres on V, an anarchist and masked freedom fighter who attempts to ignite a revolution through elaborate terrorist acts, while Evey, a young, working-class woman gets caught up in V's mission and a detective leads a desperate quest to stop V.

The Outsider

Platform: Hotstar

Anurag says: “It’s noirish, scary… very dark and super show”.Description: Based on a Stephen King story, adapted by Richard Price, it begins by following an investigation which at first seems like it will be simple and straightforward but things change as it leads into the gruesome murder of a young boy by a seasoned cop. When an insidious supernatural force edges its way into the case, it leads the investigators to question everything they believe in.

Curtiz

Platform: Netflix

Anurag says: “It’s about Michael Curtiz’s troubled production of the classic ‘Casablanca’.Description: As America prepares to enter WW2, Hungarian film director Michael Curtiz grapples with political intervention and a dysfunctional relationship with his estranged daughter amid the troubled production of Casablanca in 1942.

The Occupant

Platform: Netflix

Anurag says: “Another Spanish noir… Dekho”.Description: Javier Muñoz, once a successful executive, makes the fateful decision to leave his home, which he and his family can no longer afford.

Kingdom

Platform: Netflix

Anurag says: (Loosely translated from Hindi) “Bhai log, what is the cost of keeping a king alive? How does the disease spread? If you look at the rest, you will see…”Description: A South Korean political period supernatural thriller web television series it is adapted from the webcomic series The Kingdom of the Gods, which was authored by Kim Eun-hee and drawn by Yang Kyung-il.