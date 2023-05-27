Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon wear same Richard Quinn outfit on same day: Who wore it better?

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon are currently two of the most sought after faces in the industry. Both of them have been achieving one milestone after another. While Anushka marked her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year, Kriti has been winning hearts with her movie choices and redefined fashion.

And as they say 'Great minds think alike', looks like Anushka and Kriti are live examples of the idiom. Both of them recently opted for the same outfit on the same day, albeit at different events.

And we can safely say that both of them rocked the outfits with their own grace and persona.

Anushka vs Kriti: Who wore it better?

Anushka made India proud as she marked her debut at Cannes 2023 on Friday night. She made everyone skip a beat as she arrived in a pristine white Richard Quinn gown at the French Riviera.

Anushka, who is associated with the brand L'Oréal Paris, walked the red carpet in her body-hugging white gown, flaunting her curves, with dramatic rose-shaped sleeves.

And just when fans were gushing about Anushka's look at the Cannes 2023, Kriti turned up at the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi wearing the same outfit, just in a different colour.

Kriti stole breathes as she donned the black version of the same Richard Quinn gown, and even completed it with the same sleek bun as Anushka. “There’s something about Black & White - pictures and outfits!” she captioned her photos.

Netizens were quick to notice the striking similarities between the two outfits and the overall look of both the actresses, and it left the internet divided over who pulled it off better.

Anushka and Kriti’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Anushka has been a break from acting for the past few years and she is all set to return with her upcoming film ‘Chakda Xpress’.

The film will also mark her debut on OTT and while the release date is not out yet, it will stream directly on Netflix.

‘Chakda Xpress’ will see Anushka play a cricketer for the first time as she is set to step into the shoes of Team India fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

On the other hand, Kriti has her hands full with a number of assignments, the first one to release being ‘Adipurush’. The film is a retelling of the epic Ramayana, and the actress will play Goddess Sita in it. It stars Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and it will release in theatres on June 16.

Apart from that, she also has a love story with Shahid Kapoor, a yet-to-be-titled film with Anurag Kashyap, ‘The Crew’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, and ‘Ganapath’ with Tiger Shroff.