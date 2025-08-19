Ameesha Patel’s Luxury Handbag Collection: Nearly 400 Designer Pieces Worth Crores

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, often celebrated as a quintessential South Bombay girl, is making headlines for her jaw-dropping collection of luxury handbags. Recently, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan visited Ameesha’s home and gave fans an exclusive peek into this enviable collection that could easily rival a luxury boutique.

A passion that began at age 12

Before her blockbuster debut in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Ameesha Patel was already known for her refined lifestyle and elite upbringing. Coming from a prominent business and political family, she developed an early love for fashion. By the age of 12, she had started collecting luxury bags, a hobby that has now grown into a remarkable collection of 300–400 handbags, alongside clutches, belt bags, and even high-end watches.

Farah Khan left in awe

In her vlog, Farah Khan marveled at Ameesha’s vast collection, remarking, “I have never seen Ameesha repeat a bag. She must own the maximum number of designer handbags in the industry.” Ameesha admitted that her wardrobe includes hundreds of rare pieces, with some priced in lakhs to crores.

Birkin Bags stored like treasures

One of the highlights of her wardrobe is an entire cupboard dedicated to Hermes Birkin bags-a brand globally recognised as the epitome of luxury. Farah pointed at the closet and quipped that it was “filled only with Birkins.” Considering that a single Birkin can cost anywhere between ₹2–3 crore, this cupboard alone could equal the price of a lavish Mumbai apartment.

A detailed inventory for every shelf

Ameesha has meticulously catalogued her collection, keeping a list that details which bags are on each shelf. One section, for example, lists multiple Hermes Evelyn bags in different shades, yellow, fuchsia, orange, baby pink, powder blue, red, and white, alongside a Dior Denim Saddle bag, a Fendi phone case, and an LV phone case. This organisational detail ensures she never loses track of her rare pieces.

Saint Laurent bag leaves Farah speechless

During the tour, Ameesha carefully unwrapped a Saint Laurent handbag. Farah, visibly smitten, confessed that it was a bag she had always desired but hinted that it was far beyond her budget.

The duo then showcased pieces from Bottega Veneta, one of the world’s most coveted labels. Farah unveiled a rare orange Bottega Veneta bag, calling it “unlike anything she had seen before.” Ameesha followed with a classic black version of the same style, proving her collection spans both rare and timeless designs. Joking about her expensive passion, the actress laughed, “If I didn’t collect handbags, I would own a penthouse in Mumbai by now.”

"You should marry Karan Johar"

Their interaction also featured some lighthearted banter. Farah teased Ameesha, suggesting she should marry Karan Johar, given their shared love for luxury fashion. Ameesha laughed in agreement, saying their single status made them a perfect match. Farah then admired Ameesha’s Andiamo Large Tote priced at over ₹5.8 lakh, joking that someone might end up using it for grocery shopping because of its size. Ameesha, laughing, admitted that people often tease her for carrying oversised handbags.