Anurag Kashyap Didn't Wait For Rocky Aur Rani... End Credits Even Though He Watched It Twice |

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the lead pair, turned out to be a critical and commercial success with its global box office collection already crossing Rs 100 crore since its release last Friday. At the film's success meet, filmmaker Karan Johar released the song Kudmayi, which features at the end of the film. He said, “Those who have seen must have seen that the wedding of Rocky and Rani takes place at the end of the film.”

Kudmayi is composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and is sung by Shahid Mallya. Ranveer took to Instagram and shared the song with the caption, “A song made with love, for love!#Kudmayi OUT NOW!”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who said that he watched the film twice, commented on Ranveeri’s post, “Yeh kahan tha?” After he was trolled for not knowing, the Sacred Games director replied, “Bhai selfie Se bachne ke liye end credit shuru hotey hi bhaagna padta hai.”

Earlier, Kashyap shared the poster of the movie on Instagram and wrote, “Best @karanjohar film by far. He never leaves his world but he also does not hold back any punches. Also, it’s the second KJo film that I bought the tickets for 🙈that too twice, and sending everyone that trusts me to go see.”

“Thoroughly entertained and laughed and cried and believe it or not .. saw it twice .. the mainstream Hindi film I’ve been missing for so long .. ❤️ the real @karanjohar that I know has fully put himself out there,” he added.

Karan replied stating, “Anurag!!!! Thank you thank you so much!!!!! This is so heartening to read …. I am so touched.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan's return to the director's chair after over six years. It also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.