 Anurag Kashyap Didn't Wait For Rocky Aur Rani... End Credits Even Though He Watched It Twice
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnurag Kashyap Didn't Wait For Rocky Aur Rani... End Credits Even Though He Watched It Twice

Anurag Kashyap Didn't Wait For Rocky Aur Rani... End Credits Even Though He Watched It Twice

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after over six years

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Anurag Kashyap Didn't Wait For Rocky Aur Rani... End Credits Even Though He Watched It Twice |

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the lead pair, turned out to be a critical and commercial success with its global box office collection already crossing Rs 100 crore since its release last Friday. At the film's success meet, filmmaker Karan Johar released the song Kudmayi, which features at the end of the film. He said, “Those who have seen must have seen that the wedding of Rocky and Rani takes place at the end of the film.”

Read Also
Rocky Aur Rani Song Kudmayi Features Alia Bhatt's Real Wedding Mehendi, Reveals Karan Johar - WATCH
article-image

Kudmayi is composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and is sung by Shahid Mallya. Ranveer took to Instagram and shared the song with the caption, “A song made with love, for love!#Kudmayi OUT NOW!”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who said that he watched the film twice, commented on Ranveeri’s post, “Yeh kahan tha?” After he was trolled for not knowing, the Sacred Games director replied, “Bhai selfie Se bachne ke liye end credit shuru hotey hi bhaagna padta hai.”

Read Also
Rohit Roy Says He Called Karan Johar For Work: 'Maybe I'll Be In Rocky Aur Rani Part 2'
article-image

Earlier, Kashyap shared the poster of the movie on Instagram and wrote, “Best @karanjohar film by far. He never leaves his world but he also does not hold back any punches. Also, it’s the second KJo film that I bought the tickets for 🙈that too twice, and sending everyone that trusts me to go see.”

“Thoroughly entertained and laughed and cried and believe it or not .. saw it twice .. the mainstream Hindi film I’ve been missing for so long .. ❤️ the real @karanjohar that I know has fully put himself out there,” he added.

Karan replied stating, “Anurag!!!! Thank you thank you so much!!!!! This is so heartening to read …. I am so touched.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan's return to the director's chair after over six years. It also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

Read Also
Ranveer Singh: Watching Rocky Aur Rani With Deepika Was One Of The Most Fulfilling Movie-Watching...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Conleth Hill Aka Lord Varys From Game Of Thrones 'Felt Frustrated' After Being Burned To Death In...

Conleth Hill Aka Lord Varys From Game Of Thrones 'Felt Frustrated' After Being Burned To Death In...

Neha Dhupia: 'Every Mother's Breastfeeding Journey Should Be Celebrated Without Judgment Or Shame'

Neha Dhupia: 'Every Mother's Breastfeeding Journey Should Be Celebrated Without Judgment Or Shame'

Babil Khan's New Film 'Friday Night Plan' To Premiere On Netflix In September

Babil Khan's New Film 'Friday Night Plan' To Premiere On Netflix In September

Anurag Kashyap Didn't Wait For Rocky Aur Rani... End Credits Even Though He Watched It Twice

Anurag Kashyap Didn't Wait For Rocky Aur Rani... End Credits Even Though He Watched It Twice

Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: Evergreen Songs That Will Leave You Humming

Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: Evergreen Songs That Will Leave You Humming