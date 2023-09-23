Animal: Rashmika Mandanna's FIRST Look From Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Revealed

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, touted as the "national crush", is all set to share the screen with heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in the upcoming film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame. While her fans were waiting with bated breath for an update about her role in the film, the makers surprised them with her first look from Animal.

On Saturday morning, Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his social media handle to share the first look of Rashmika from Animal.

He also introduced the actress as 'Geetanjali' in the film.

Rashmika's first look from Animal

In the new poster, Rashmika can be seen wearing a red and white checkered saree with minimal makeup and messy hair.

"Rashmika as Geetanjali," he captioned the post.

The makers have made sure to keep the plot of the film under wraps. However, during the shoot of the film, a couple of photos of Rashmika and Ranbir had gone viral on the internet.

As per reports, the two will be seen playing lovers in the film. Both Rashmika and Ranbir had taken off to Manali last year to shoot for a major segment of the film.

About Animal

Meanwhile, Animal was earlier supposed to hit the silver screens on August 11. However, due to technical reasons, the film's release has now been pushed to December 1.

Ranbir will feature in a never-seen-before avatar in the film. The actor was seen sporting a heavy bearded look with a deadly expression and a bloodied weapon in his hand in the first ever poster of Animal.

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, and he will be seen playing Ranbir's father. His first look was revealed by makers on Friday, and he looked every bit menacing in the poster.