Animal: Anil Kapoor Introduces His Character Balbir Singh, Looks 'Deadly' In New Poster

Actor Anil Kapoor shared his first look poster from Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film Animal and also introduced his character. He took to his official social media accounts on Thursday to shared his photo. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

Anil Kapoor will seemingly play the role of Ranbir's father in Animal. In the poster, the 66-year-old actor is seen sitting on a chair. He is seen wearing a uniform given to patients at hospitals. A few bandages can also be seen on his body.

Giving a glimpse of his character, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Animal Ka Baap…Balbir Singh." However, he did not reveal much about his role.

Soon after he shared the post, his brother, producer Boney Kapoor, commented, "Looking Deadly." On the other hand, his daughter Rhea Kapoor wrote, "The best."

Other celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Maniesh Paul and Saswata Chatterjee among others also reacted to his poster.

The the much-anticipated teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film will officially be dropped by the makers on September 28, on Ranbir's birthday. A new tantalising poster of the film, featuring Ranbir, was unveiled a few days back.

Animal also stars Tripti Dimri and it promises a visual and emotional treat for movie enthusiasts. The film is produced by T-Series, Cine1 Studios and Bhadrakali Pictures. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 1, 2023 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor will also be seen in Thank You For Coming with Bhumi, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi.

