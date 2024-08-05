Ananya Panday & Vihaan Samat Turn Content Creators In Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL, Film To Premiere On OTT

Actress Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, is all set to star next in Vikramaditya Motwane's thriller film CTRL. It explores the digital space impacting lifestyles. The actress will star alongside Vihaan Samat.

In the announcement video, Ananya and Vihaan, a romantic couple—Nella Awasthi and Joe Mascarenhas—play the role of content creators, who make videos together and are often shipped by their audience. The film explores what happens when they break up, questioning the dependency on technology and the impact of the digital revolution in modern times.

Check out the official announcement:

CTRL is slated to premiere on Netflix from October 4 onwards. This marks Ananya and Motwane's first on-screen collaboration together.

Ananya Panday shared her excitement about collaborating with Vikramaditya Motwane and said that CTRL is 'engaging, impactful' and will make people wonder if they are in control of their lives. "I truly believe that this film is for everyone, given the exponential advancement in technology and our rising dependency on it. What better platform to reach the audience with a narrative as compelling as CTRL than Netflix?," she added.

Vikramaditya Motwane said, “With the amount of time we spend on our devices, screen time is now redefined as screen life! The question is, are we actually in control of all the digital extensions of our life, or are we being controlled? That's the answer CTRL tries to explore. For a concept as new-age as this, we not only needed a cast who lives such a life, but a medium like Netflix that's relevant.”