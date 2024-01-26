 Vikramaditya Motwane, Nikhil Dwivedi's Film On India's Maritime War Operation To Go On Floors In April 2024
IANSUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
article-image

On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, Bollywood filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane has announced that he will be bringing India's most audacious naval and maritime war operation called The Trident.

The yet-to-be-titled film is going to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, who is currently in talks with IMAX to come on board as a partner. Details about the cast have still been kept under wraps.

The story, tentatively known as Operation Trident, revolves around one of the most successful maritime war operations of the Indian Navy. Here a contingent of Naval bravehearts bombed the Karachi port and changed the course of the 1971 Bangladesh war for liberation.

The operation was executed under the command of Babrubhan Yadav and Admiral Nanda.

According to sources, two superstars have already been approached to play the respective parts of Yadav and Nanda. They have given their consent in principle. While the film is still in its initial stage, the pre-production has already started and the film is slated to go on floors by April 2024.

