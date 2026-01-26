Anupamaa Written Update, January 26: Everyone Goes Against Anupama While Parag Struggles To Save Kothari House

Anupamaa Written Update, January 26: Today's episode of Anupamaa begins with Rahi and Mahi confronting Anupama for not saving their in-laws’ house. As Rahi continues to criticize her mother, she tells Anupama to either resign from being a mother or dedicate herself solely to being a noble person. Anupama tries to make her understand the situation, but Rahi refuses to listen.

Their conversation ends with a fight between Rahi and Prem, as he insists that he will stand by his mother-in-law’s side. Meanwhile, Paritosh and Pari celebrate Parag backing off from the project. Pari continues to mock Anupama, calling the Kothari House the "Bikhari House."

Soon, Anupama arrives and scolds Paritosh, warning him not to fall so low that even she cannot save him. Parag is seen speaking to a businessman, stating that to save the house, he might have to sell all his assets.

Motiba appears to be plotting a way to make her son Parag continue the project. She refuses to wear any jewelry, insisting that Parag cannot save the house alone. Anupama, however, feels proud that Parag has chosen honesty and decided to back off from the project.

Anupama then apologizes to Prarthana for not taking care of her during the pregnancy, but the entire family supports her and encourages her to return to Mumbai to tackle the situation.

Rahi confesses to Khyati that she could not convince her mother to back off from the fight with Rajni. Khyati tells her to be proud of Anupama, as Parag had already decided to step back before she arrived. Meanwhile, Mita decides to leave the house and go to her parents’ home. When Rahi and Khyati try to stop her, Mita blames Rahi for her mother’s mistakes.

While Anupama walks with papers in her hands, she falls, scattering them everywhere. Rajni arrives, picks up the papers, and claims she will continue to fight. She advises Anupama not to support the chawl people, saying they do not support her in return. Rajni tries to lure Anupama by offering a house in Dubai if she leaves the fight, insisting that the decision has already been made and it’s pointless to resist. Anupama responds, saying she came to suggest backing off because Rajni frightened her, but she remains resolute.

Later, a lawyer advises Anupama to back off as her case is weak. She seeks support from lawyers, police, and the public, only to face rejection from all sides. Undeterred, she gives an interview to the media, urging Rajni not to destroy the chawl people’s house.