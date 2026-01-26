 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 26: Maira's Jealousy Sparks Drama At Dance Competition
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 26: Maira's Jealousy Sparks Drama At Dance Competition

In today's episode, Vani and Armaan steal the spotlight at Maira and Vani's school dance competition, leaving Maira jealous. Meanwhile, Abir worries about Kiara's addiction news affecting her pregnancy.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 26: Today’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Vidya calling out Vani for not valuing gifts. Maira discovers Vani’s hidden shows and admits that she had kept them secret. They reconcile, and later Abhira asks Vidya to apologize for scolding Vani.

Meanwhile, Abir learns that his concert has been canceled. Surekha intervenes and informs him that the cancellation is linked to news about his wife Kiara’s addiction. Abir becomes worried about Kiara and tells Surekha that she should not find out, as it could affect her pregnancy.

At Maira and Vani’s school dance competition, Abhira and Armaan attend. Armaan and Vani grab everyone’s attention, with Armaan being the only father present. Seeing their performance and the praise they receive, Maira becomes jealous. She claims she will lose with her mother and insists on pairing with her father, Armaan, instead.

When asked why she wants to change partners, Abhira stops her from answering, saying it’s not a concern. Despite some hesitation, Vani agrees to dance with Abhira, leaving Abhira heartbroken. She chooses not to reveal her feelings to Armaan.

Elsewhere, Tanya and Krish clash over the lunch table as Tanya requests Sanjay’s support for her project. Although Krish continues to belittle Sanjay, he agrees to manage the business, raising concerns among others. Tanya, however, continues to stand by him.

At the competition, Vani thanks Maira for letting her dance with Abhira, saying it felt like dancing with her mother. Maira coldly replies that she’s not her mother and declares that she will return to boarding school after the competition.

The promo then shows what happens on the competition day. Maira's insecurity grows stronger as she believes her mother loves Vani more than her. Will she be able to win the dance competition with Armaan or will lose to Abhira and Vani? Let us further wait for the release of new episodes to know what happens ahead.

