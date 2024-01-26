Bollywood Celebrating Republic Day 2024 In Pictures 

By: Sachin T | January 26, 2024
Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood celebrated Republic Day 2024 with the Army Jawans.
Actress Nimrat Kaur took to social media and wishes her fans with an adorable picture.
Sonali Bendre took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself alongside the tricolour. She wore a white floran kurta for the occasion.
Suniel Shetty shared a picture of himself holding the national flag and wrote “Saare jahan se achcha, Hindustan humara.”
Adah Sharma celebrated the day at a village, surrounded by dogs and a calf, while holding the tricolour.
Actress Pragya Jaiswal looked bespoke in a white Indian ensemble while holding the national flag.
Vaani Kapoor also shared a picture of herself holding the flag to wish her fans and followers.
Actress Shama Sikander took to social media and posted pictures in a white salwar suit swaying the tricolour.
