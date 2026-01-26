Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 26: Gautam Grills Pari Over Past Domestic Violence Claims, Noina Provokes Tulsi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 182

Gautam questions Pari regarding her earlier allegations of domestic violence against her ex-husband Ajay and further cross-examines her on whether she was involved in an extramarital affair with Ranvijay during her marriage.

Pari states that she was deeply in love with Ranvijay and wished to marry him, but her parents opposed the relationship; she admits that whatever transpired in her marriage with Ajay was due to her own actions and not her parents', and adds that Tulsi had earlier given a statement supporting Ajay during the proceedings.

Gautam then argues that Pari is following a similar pattern by now accusing Ranvijay of domestic violence, to which Hemant objects, stating that Gautam is conflating two distinct incidents with entirely different circumstances; however, Gautam counters that while the victims may differ, the complainant remains the same- Pari.

A heated exchange follows between Hemant and Gautam, prompting the judge to intervene and adjourn the matter, directing that further proceedings will continue in the next session. Gautam leaves the courtroom without meeting Tulsi or the Virani family.

Outside the court, Pari breaks down as Tulsi consoles her, while Mihir questions Gautam's conduct despite knowing what Ranvijay allegedly did to Pari; Hemant explains that Gautam is not opposing Pari but is instead fighting against Mihir and Tulsi. Noina then provokes Tulsi, questioning how she remained unaware that her own son and first child, Gautam, had returned to India and was opposing her, adding that he was absent during both difficult and happy times in the family and remarking that having many children often leads to such problems.

Tulsi responds that Noina has chosen an inappropriate moment to raise these issues, clarifies that they are not present to debate her motherhood but to seek justice for Pari, adding that she feels blessed to have many children, and firmly shuts down Noina's indirect reference to Ansh, Tulsi's son whom she had shot dead.

Later, Tulsi visits Gautam's house and repeatedly knocks on the door. A stranger appears and informs her that the house is locked and Gautam is not at home. Tulsi leaves her contact number with the man and leaves. Moments after she leaves, the man unlocks the door; inside, Gautam is seated in the dark. From the window, Gomzi watches Tulsi walk away and is visibly overwhelmed.

Angad and Vrinda question Tulsi about why Gomzi is fighting against Pari. Tulsi says that he is not fighting Pari but is instead fighting her, possibly believing that she failed as a mother. She adds that she gave her children everything she had, yet a mother can never fully know what goes on in her child's mind. Angad walks away after receiving a phone call, leaving Tulsi to question his behaviour.

Vrinda explains that Angad is still angry with Pari and blames her for the hardships Tulsi had to face over the years, but Tulsi firmly denies this, stating that Mihir is responsible. Tulsi adds that she had hoped to speak to Gautam and explain everything to him, but his house was locked, and now she believes she will only be able to speak to him in court.

The following day, Tulsi approaches Gautam and asks about his well-being and whereabouts, saying they tried calling him repeatedly and that she even left Shanti Niketan without informing anyone, hoping he would answer at least once. Gautam pretends to be on a call and ignores her. Later, he tells Tulsi that he is here to win and that his family never raised him to accept defeat.

Tulsi says she cannot understand why he is opposing Pari, but Gautam asserts that he will win the case easily, claiming he has enough evidence against Pari. He states that he has chats of Pari and Ranvijay, which prove that she cheated on Ajay and adds that once it is proven that Ranvijay is not at fault, compensation will have to be paid. Gautam further remarks that he never received his rightful share, but this time, he will ensure that he gets what he deserves.