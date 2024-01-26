Kangana Ranaut On Republic Day Tableau Of Madhya Pradesh? Here's The Truth

Ria

On the occasion of Republic Day on Friday, 26 tableaux rolled down the Kartavya Path in Delhi highlighting women empowerment. The Madhya Pradesh tableau showcased the state's achievement of women's integration directly into the development process through its welfare schemes. It also had Madhya Pradesh's first woman fighter pilot, Avani Chaturvedi, of Indian Air Force (IAF).

The statue of Avani was placed beside a fighter plane model. Several pictures and videos of the tableau have gone viral on social media platforms.

Soon after the visuals surfaced, netizens confused Avani Chaturvedi with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. It may be noted that Kangana played the role of Air Force officer in her latest film Tejas and netizens felt that her character has been showcased in the tableau.

Reacting to the video shared by ANI on X, a user asked, "Ye Tejas wale role me @KanganaTeam ka statue hai kya?"

"Whoa, kangana," wrote another user.

Tejas, an action-packed thriller, featured Kangana in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. It is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Released in theatres on October 27, the film was a box office failure and earned poor reviews. It was released on an OTT platform on January 5.

"With Tejas our aim was not only to entertain but also to shed light on the passion and sacrifices of the armed forces. Through this film, we hope to address the challenges faced by those in uniform and inspire a collective responsibility to honor and respect them. I hope audiences resonate with the powerful narrative and find inspiration in the incredible stories of our real-life heroes," Kangana earlier said in a statement.

Tejas traced the journey of an ambitious young woman aspiring to become a fighter pilot, challenging stereotypes, and breaking barriers in a male-dominated profession. the film also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsvardhan Rane, Divya Dutta, Anshul Chauhan, and Varun Mitra.