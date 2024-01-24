Kangana Ranaut RUBBISHES Relationship Rumours With EaseMyTrip Founder Nishant Pitti: 'I Am Dating Someone Else'

Actress Kangana Ranaut attended the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, and over there, she was seen bonding with numerous other eminent personalities, one of them being Nishant Pitti, the founder of EaseMyTrip. A picture of the two went viral on the internet and sparked dating rumours, but the actress has now put all rumours to rest.

A photo of Kangana and Pitti posing together in the Ram temple premises is now splashed all over the internet, and netizens wondered if the two were in a relationship. And as soon as the buzz was brought to the Manikarnika actress' notice, she decided to rubbish the "embarrassing" rumours once and for all.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday morning to share an article speculating about their relationship and stated that Pitti was "happily married". Not just that, but she also confirmed that she is dating someone else.

"My humble request to the media, please don't spread misinformation. @nishantpitti ji is happily married and I am dating someone else, wait for the right time. Please don't embarrass us," she wrote.

She went on to say, "It's not nice to link a young woman to a new man every day just because they clicked pictures together. Please don't do this."

A few days ago, Kangana grabbed eyeballs after she was spotted stepping out of a salon in Mumbai, holding hands with celebrity hairstylist Loic Chapoix. But back then too, she issued a statement clarifying that he was just a friend.

"Whole filmi/Bolly media is salivating and coming up with all kinds of erotic fantasies, well a man and a woman walking together on a street can be many possiblities not just sexual, they can be colleagues, siblings, work friends and at times simply wonderful courteous hairstylist with a friendly client of many years,” she said.