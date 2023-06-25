Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas Welcome Kamal Haasan To Team Project K

The casting of director Nag Ashwin's much-ambitious film 'Project K' has been nothing short of a casting coup. Bringing together the best talents across Indian languages, the biggest addition to the film came along, this morning with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan coming aboard.

While details of his role is kept under wraps, their was a brief speculation that Haasan will play the key antagonist in the film.

Team 'Project K' is ecstatic and joyous as Haasan adds his stellar presence to the cast. Welcoming him, superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared, "T 4686 - Welcome Kamal .. great working with you again .. it’s been a while !"

This will be the second time that an Indian film will bring together the senior stalwarts, who were last seen in the 1985 film 'Geraftaar'. They had also collaborated on another project 'Khabardar' with Sridevi, that never saw the light of the day.

Kamal, in return thanked his senior co-star in a tweet. "Thank you for the love Amit Ji @SrBachchan"

Also, extending a hearty welcome, Darling star Prabhas shared his excitement over sharing screen space with a 'titan' of Haasan's stature. He tweeted, "A moment that will be etched in my heart forever. Honored beyond words to collaborate with the legendary @iKamalHaasan sir in #ProjectK. The opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a titan of cinema is a dream come true moment."

Earlier in the day, the 69-year old actor shared his views over working with 'Project K' producer Ashwani Dutt after a gap of 50 years. He tweeted, "50 years back when I was a dance assistant and an assistant director the name Ashwini Dutt loomed large in the production sector. Both of us are coming together after 50 years . A brilliant director from our next generation is at the helm. My co-stars Prabhas and Deepika are also of that generation. I have worked with Amit Ji before. Yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit Ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process. I am eagerly waiting for Project K. Whatever position the audience place me at, my primary quality is that I am a film buff. That quality will keep applauding any new attempt in my industry. Let mine be the first applause for Project K. With our director Nag Ashwin’s vision, I am sure that applause will echo across our country and the world of cinema."

Featuring Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in the lead, Project K is a multilingual sci-fi produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.