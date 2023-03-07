Deepika Padukone charged THIS whopping amount for Prabhas-starrer Project K

Deepika Padukone will soon fly to LA to attend Oscars 2023. |

Deepika Padukone is currently on cloud nine with the blockbuster success of her latest film, Pathaan, and with the fact that she has been honoured to be a presenter at the prestigious award event of the 2023 Oscars. This year has started with a bang for the actress, so she is unstoppable now.

A latest update regarding the actress is that she has charged a hefty amount for her role in Prabhas's film Project K. Yes, you read that right!

Deepika Padukone is reportedly charging a whopping amount of Rs. 10 crore to play her part in this upcoming project helmed by director Nag Ashwin.

Deepika Padukone will leave for Los Angeles soon

The Pathaan beauty was seen attending Paris Fashion Week recently. As per the latest reports, she will soon fly to Los Angeles to join other presenters at the prestigious award event.

Talking about her upcoming film, the Om Shanti Om actress will be seen alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Let us tell you, Amitabh was recently injured while shooting on the sets of Project K.

About Project K

With a huge budget of Rs. 500 crores, this PAN India film is one of the most expensive movies so far. Vyjayanathi Movies, which earlier produced Mahanati with Nag Ashwin, is handling the production.

This sci-fi movie is touted as a highly futuristic and heavy VFX film. Nag Ashwin has onboarded Mahindra to design special vehicles for this movie. The work on its graphics already started five months ago and will continue for another year. The team has finished filming about 70 percent of the entire shoot till now.

Prohect K is expected to arrive in theatres on January 12, 2024. The multilingual film will be available in languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.