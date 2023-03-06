Deepika Padukone wears ₹5.10 lakh jacket at Mumbai airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 06, 2023

Actress Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as she jetted off to Paris

Deepika will be walking for luxury brand Louis Vuitton in Paris

The actress, who is known for her fashionable airport looks, made a statement in brown oversized leather jacket

According to Pinkvilla, the brown jacket is a part of Louis Vuitton's Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection

It is priced at a whopping Rs 5,10,704, as per the report

She paired it along with a black turtle neck top, which roughly costs around Rs 1.88 lakh

Deepika flashed her brightest smile at the cameras as she jetted off to Paris

Thanks For Reading!

Vivek Agnihotri REACTS to trolls who criticised him for praising Deepika Padukone: 'Anyone who makes...
Find out More