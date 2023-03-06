Deepika Padukone wears ₹5.10 lakh jacket at Mumbai airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 06, 2023
Actress Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as she jetted off to Paris
Deepika will be walking for luxury brand Louis Vuitton in Paris
The actress, who is known for her fashionable airport looks, made a statement in brown oversized leather jacket
According to Pinkvilla, the brown jacket is a part of Louis Vuitton's Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection
It is priced at a whopping Rs 5,10,704, as per the report
She paired it along with a black turtle neck top, which roughly costs around Rs 1.88 lakh
Deepika flashed her brightest smile at the cameras as she jetted off to Paris
Thanks For Reading!