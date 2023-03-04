Anupam Kher is all praise for ‘student’ Deepika Padukone as she joins Oscars 2023 as presenter

Anupam Kher and Deepika Padukone |

Anupam Kher has shown his happiness with Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone joining the Oscars 2023 as a presenter. He recently took to Instagram to congratulate Deepika Padukone for being named among the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards.

Very few might know that Deepika took an acting course at Anupam's acting institute after her modelling career. Anupam also posted a throwback pic of Deepika from her early days at the institute, expressing his pride in her achievements.

Here's what Anupam Kher said

In his heartfelt note, Anupam Kher wrote, “Dearest @deepikapadukone! Congratulations on being one of the presenters at this year’s Oscar ceremony! Every time you climb one step higher on the ladder of success, we at @actorprepares feel proud to have been part of your journey. On a personal note as your teacher, I always knew the sky is not the limit and you will go beyond!! My love and blessings are always with you! Congratulations on the immense success of Pathan too! Jai Ho!"

As soon as he shared the post, fans couldn't resist commenting on the adorable throwback picture, with one writing, “Omg (oh my God) so cute,” and another calling it “so sweet.” Many also congratulated Deepika in the comments section and dropped heart emojis.

Deepika Padukone at Oscars 2023

It was recently known that Deepika Padukone is going to present awards at the Oscars 2023, alongside other famous names like Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, and Glenn Close. The 95th Academy Awards is scheduled to take place on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre. India is nominated in three categories, including Original Song, Documentary Feature, and Documentary Short.

For the unversed, Deepika previously represented India on a jury panel at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. On December 16 2022, She unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy in Lusail Stadium before the final battle between Argentina and France.

In addition to her impressive achievements, Deepika is also celebrating the big win of her film, Pathaan, which broke and smashed many box office records with its worldwide collections crossing ₹1000 crore. She will now appear in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She will also star alongside South superstar Prabhas in her upcoming film, Project K.