Project K Update: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's 'graphics-heavy' film is about modern-day avatar of Vishnu, says producer

Aswani Dutt, the producer of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan's Project K, recently shared a few details about the much-awaited film. In one of his recent interviews, the producer said that the film is about the 'modern-day avatar of Vishnu' and around 70 per cent of the film has been completed.

Dutt stated that Project K will be high on fantasy and science-fiction and the magnum opus will have several surprise cameos.

Producer Aswani gives update on Project K

In his latest interview with a YouTube channel, the producer also opened up about the shoot of the film. He said, "It will be a graphics-heavy film. It’s been five months since we commenced work on the graphics and it’ll go on through the course of next year as well. We’ve completed about 70 percent of the shoot so far."

The producer also promised that Project K will be 'high on sentiments'. He reportedly added, "The film has fantasy and elements of science-fiction. It’s about the modern-day avatar of Vishnu, but at the same time, it’ll be high on sentiment. We’ve also roped in four-five international stunt choreographers to oversee action sequences. Everything you see in the film will leave you stunned."

The pan-India film, which will bring together Prabhas and Deepika together on the screen for the first time, will release in theatres on January 12, 2024.

Project K to release in two parts?

A report in Pinkvilla had earlier stated that the makers of Project K are planning to release the film in two parts. While the first part will establish the world of conflict that forms the crux of the story, the second installment is where the entire drama will actual unfold with a befitting conclusion.

Both the parts will reportedly release within a span of one year. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Disha Patani in a pivotal role.