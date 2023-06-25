Kamal Haasan On Joining Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan's Project K: 'Applause Will Echo Across Our Country'

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film Project K has been making headlines ever since its announcement. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in the lead. The makers announced on Sunday that actor-politician Kamal Haasan has also joined the cast of the film.

Confirming the same, Kamal Haasan said, "50 years back when I was a dance assistant and an assistant director the name Ashwini Dutt loomed large in the production sector. Both of us are coming together after 50 years . A brilliant director from our next generation is at the helm. My co-stars Prabhas and Deepika are also of that generation. I have worked with Amit Ji before. Yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit Ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process."

"I am eagerly waiting for Project K. Whatever position the audience place me at, my primary quality is that I am a film buff. That quality will keep applauding any new attempt in my industry. Let mine be the first applause for Project K. With our director Nag Ashwin’s vision, I am sure that applause will echo across our country and the world of cinema," he added.

Sharing his thoughts about Kamal Haasan joining the film, producer Aswani Dutt said, “It was always a dream for me to work with Kamal Haasan for the longest time of my career. With Project K, it’s a dream come true. It’s a great moment for any producer to be working with two legendary actors together - Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan. It’s truly a blessing for me in the 50th year of my career.”

In addition to this, Nag Ashwin also shared his excitement about Kamal Haasan joining the cast of the film. He said, “For an actor like Kamal sir, who has done so many iconic roles, it's a huge honour to attempt to do something new. We are all excited and privileged that he agreed to come onboard and complete our world.”

Project K is a multilingual sci-fi produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.