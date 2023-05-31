Kamal Haasan to don the hat of the principal antagonist in Prabhas-starrer Project K?

Ever since it was officially announced, Project K has been one of the most talked about films of the year, so far. Given its unimaginable star cast and the credentials of a maker such as Nag Ashwin, the pre-release anticipation and excitement surrounding the film is unprecedented.

Now, the latest reports suggest that Ashwin is planning to rope in the Ulaganayagan himself, Kamal Haasan as the principal antagonist for the film. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the film is already a star-studded affair and with Haasan's presence on board, the excitement around the film has only doubled.

The film will see Haasan face-off against Prabhas and this is enough a reason to have fan clubs of both actors rejoicing.

Apparently, the makers are willing to offer as much as ₹150 crores to the 'Vikram' actor for him to grace the film. But, there isn't an official confirmation about that yet. If things fall in place, the actor is expected to assign 20 days from his schedule to shoot for his part.

ABOUT PROJECT K

Being mounted at an estimated budget of ₹500 crores, the sci-film is being hailed as one of the most expensive movies from the Southern cinema, in recent times. As per a report by Pinkvilla, developments suggest that the film is likely to be released in two parts alike the 'Bahubali' franchise and 'Pushpa' franchise. Slated for a Sankranthi release, the film will release in cinemas on January 12, 2024.

