STR48: Silambarasan TR begins shoot on his next, shares pics with producer and idol Kamal Haasan

Actor Silambarasan TR has commenced shoot official on his 48th film. Titled STR 48 tentatively, the film will be helmed by director Desingh Periyasamy, who earlier directed the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal'. To be produced by STR's idol and Ulaga Nayagan himself, the film will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's banner, Raaj Kamal Films.

Taking to social media earlier on Monday morning, the actor shared a few pictures on Twitter, marking the official commencement of the film. The tweet was accompanied with the caption that read, "🔥 #STR48 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #Atman #SilambarasanTR #RKFI56_STR48 #BLOODandBATTLE"

Last seen in 'Pathu Thala', sources reveal that Simbu is likely to undergo a severe physical transformation to play the lead in the film. While he obtained training in martial arts from Thailand, he will also be working upon his physique extensively in London.

ABOUT STR 48

According to a report by Pinkvilla, it can be noted that STR 48 might turn out to be Simbu's most expensive film, till date. Projected to be mounted on a whopping budget, the makers promise that the film will be an out-and-out actioner. As of now, the estimated budget of the film sits at over ₹100 crores. While further details about the cast and crew remain awaited, sources suggest that music composer Anirudh Ravichander is being approached for the film's official soundtrack.

STR'S CULT STATUS

Owing to the success of his last few releases including 'Maanandu', 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' and 'Pathu Thala', STR has managed to secure and sustain his popularity, following a dark phase in his career. Besides 'STR48', the actor is currently vying for his next film with director A.R. Murugadoss