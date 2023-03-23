MK Stalin, Kamal Haasan slam Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case, express solidarity

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan were among those who extended solidarity to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was convicted in a criminal defamation case on Thursday.

“It is highly deplorable and unprecedented that a leader like Rahul Gandhi is convicted for a comment which he himself said it was not made with blameworthy mind,” Stalin tweeted.

He charged the BJP’s targetting of opposition parties has now landed in trampling of democratic rights and such atrocities will see its end. .

“I spoke with brother Rahul Gandhi and conveyed my solidarity. I am confident that justice will win ultimately,” he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a tweet, Kamal Haasan, who heads the Makkal Needhi Maiam, said: “Rahulji, I stand by you during these times! You have seen more testing times and unfair moments. Our judicial system is robust enough to correct aberrations in dispensation of justice. We are sure, you will get your justice on your appeal of the Surat court’s decision! Satyameva Jayate!”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president MK Alagiri along with a few others entered a railway track in Kumbakonam and staged a protest opposing the order. They raised slogans against the BJP.