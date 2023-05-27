 Kamal Haasan slams The Kerala Story, calls it a 'propagandist film'
The actor-politician did not mince his words about his views on the controversial film, while addressing a press conference at the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
article-image

Actor/politician Kamal Haasan arrived in Abu Dhabi, earlier on Saturday afternoon to be a part of the ongoing IIFA Awards 2023 celebrations.

The 'Vikram' actor who is known for his scathing views on films, politics and culture, did not mince his words when he was asked to react to the success of the controversial movie 'The Kerala Story'. Addressing a pre-event press conference to the media present, the actor slammed the Adah Sharma-starrer, calling it a 'propagandist film'.

The actor was asked about his views on what did he opine over the film that has faced severe political and social backlash, ever since it was announced for theatrical release on May 5, 2023.

To officially quote the 68-year old actor, he said, "I told you, it's propagandist films that I am against. It's not enough if you write 'true story' just at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true and that is not true."

Watch this video below.

WHY IS HAASAN IN ABU DHABI?

The actor is in Abu Dhabi as he is likely to be felicitated later in the evening with the 'IIFA Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema' for his contribution in elevating Tamil and Indian cinema, on a global level. The decision was reached unanimously reached by the IIFA advisory board members along with the IIFA management.

THE KERALA STORY: AN UNLIKELY BOX-OFFICE SUCCESS

Despite all the turmoil that the film was embroiled in with political factions from Kerala and non-BJP governed states taking hard stands against it, 'The Kerala Story' emerged as a box-office success, having garnered over ₹200 crores.

Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is based upon 'true events' that highlight the rampant radicalization and conversion of young Hindu girls in Kerala, who are later deployed for terrorist activities by the ISIS against India and across the world. The film had released in cinemas on May 5, 2023.

