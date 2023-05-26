'The Kerala Story' Director Sudipto Sen hospitalised due to exhaustion

Constant travelling and promotional activities have taken a toll on the health of Director Sudipto Sen of the much-talked-about film 'The Kerala Story'. According to sources, Sen has recently been hospitalised due to exhaustion caused by his extensive travel schedule. He has been tirelessly promoting his movie despite bans and protests.

'The Kerala Story' has exceeded ₹200 crore mark the box office, much to the delight of its director.

Film's promotions have been halted temporarily

As a result, all upcoming promotional visits to various cities have been temporarily suspended until he recovers. Once he regains his strength, Sudipto intends to resume the promotional campaign for 'The Kerala Story' and has plans to visit ten more cities.

Released on May 5, 'The Kerala Story' features a talented cast including Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani.

The film delves into the narrative of four women from Kerala who are coerced into converting to Islam and joining the extremist group, the Islamic State (ISIS). However, the movie has faced significant criticism and even encountered a shadow ban in Tamil Nadu.

Sudipto Sen had earlier asked trolls to first watch the film

Addressing the critics, Sudipto Sen responded to his detractors, urging them to watch the film before passing judgment.

He emphasized that a film can be subjectively judged as good or bad, but discrediting it undermines the plight of Indian women who have long suffered at the hands of terrorism.

Meanwhile, Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently clarified his statement on the issue of banning Vipul Shah and Adah Sharma's controversial film 'The Kerala Story'.

Several media publications had earlier reported that Nawazuddin had supported calls to ban 'The Kerala Story'. He reportedly stated that if a movie is 'hurting someone, then it is wrong.'