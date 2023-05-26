The Kerala Story actress Yogita Bihani on death threats: I received a couple of them...

Yogita Bihani | Pic: Instagram/iyogitabihani

Yogita Bihani is currently seen as Nimah in The Kerala Story. The film, which has become a box-office sensation, also stars Adah Sharma and is directed by Sudipto Sen. The Free Press Journal caught up with Yogita for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

What were your challenges to play a real life character in the film?

When the story was narrated to me, I knew the film is based on three real life girls. Adah had to justify why Shalini is in jail, we had to tell what happened to Geetanjali (Siddhi Idnani) at the end. And out of these three girls, the girl I played Nimah is still present and she watched the film. During one of our promotions, the real life girls told us that we have portrayed it right.

Did you face any death threat or did anyone ask you to hold the promotions?

Yeah, I received a couple of them but I choose to ignore them as I don’t want to focus on that one per cent. I’d rather focus on the rest of the 99 per cent. A lot of people have my number from my early days, who have worked with me. They all were so impressed with us. My property broker saw the film and called me. My parents and siblings are getting calls for my performance.

How did you make Nimah more authentic as a character?

Nimah is a college student and lives in a hostel so she obviously had a no makeup look. I had to understand how a college girl would be, maybe just kajal and lip balm on her face. I was like this in my college days. Also, beauty would have diverted people from my craft. No one came to me and said that I just look pretty. My monologue in the climax stays with the audience.

How was it working with director Sudipto Sen considering he is getting a lot of backlash besides appreciation?

When he offered me the role, he told me that Nimah is the most important character in the film since she represents the common man seeking for an answer and justice. In a way, she is a whistleblower. She fights for everyone.

What are your thoughts on the section of people who are calling it a propaganda film?

I agree with what Vipul sir (Amrutlal Shah, producer) said that we as a team want everyone to watch this film. We want everyone to support it. We have also shown a Christian girl and a Hindu girl. The film needs to be aired everywhere because the subject is such. Shouldn’t this be about the safety of women rather than to protest and take sides? Even men are being radicalised. This is not Islam but terrorism.

Did your life change after your feature debut Vikram Vedha?

I am reading scripts at the moment and I want to do powerful roles. I feel, if you don’t choose wisely then you will end up doing everything and anything. I always listen to my heart. I want to learn from different directors and live with different characters. My three projects have taught me so much. There are a lot of exciting projects lined up but I can’t talk about them.