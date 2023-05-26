'Stop spreading fake news': Nawazuddin Siddiqui clarifies his remark on The Kerala Story ban

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is busy with the promotions of his latest film Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Neha Sharma, has issued a clarification regarding his recent statement wrongly perceived on the issue of banning Vipul Shah and Adah Sharma's controversial film The Kerala Story.

The actor took to his Twitter account to request everyone to not spread fake news.

Nawazuddin: Stop spreading FAKE news

He wrote, "Please stop spreading false news just to get some views and hits, it’s called cheap TRP - I never said and I would never want any film to be banned ever. STOP BANNING FILMS. STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS."

Take a look at his tweet here:

Several media publications had earlier reported that Nawazuddin had supported calls to ban The Kerala Story. He reportedly stated that if a movie is 'hurting someone, then it is wrong.'

What did Nawazuddin say?

When asked his views about filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's tweet in which he called out those banning the film, Nawazuddin said, "If a novel or a film is hurting someone then that is wrong."

Anurag Kashyap had tweeted earlier this month, "You agree with the film or not, be it propaganda, counter-propaganda, offensive or not, to ban it is just wrong."

Nawazuddin had also reportedly stated that films should foster social harmony and love among people. "Humein iss duniya ko jodna hai todna nahi (we have to unite this world not divide it)," he reportedly added in one of his interviews.

The Kerala Story was banned in West Bengal by the Mamata Banerjee-led government. However, the ban was stayed by the Supreme Court. The film depicts how women from Kerala were forcefully tricked through love jihad, impregnated, and trafficked to Iraq and Syria to join the ISIS.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Nawazuddin will be seen essaying the role of a transgender person for the first time in his film Haddi. The first look of the film is already out and Nawazuddin looks unrecognisable in the posters.

Besides, he also has Tiku Weds Sheru in the pipeline with Avneet Kaur, which is produced by Kangana Ranaut.

