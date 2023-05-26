Jogira Sara Ra Ra Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma-starrer fails to tickle the funny bone

Title: Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Director: Kushan Nandy

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Sanjay Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Rohit Chaudhary

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 2 stars

The story of Jogira Sara Ra Ra talks about two main lead characters who have their own opinion about marriage. Jogi (Nawazuddin) runs the business of an event-wedding planner to earn his living. Soon he meets Dimple (Neha Sharma) whose marriage is fixed by her parents with Lallu (Mahaakshay Chakraborty). She however doesn’t wish to tie the knot with Lallu. Dimple, Jogi and his friend (played by Rohit Chaudhary), plan her kidnapping and many more ideas to break the marriage. After kidnapping her, Dimple goes to live with Jogi’s family.

Though Jogi earns his bread and butter by arranging marriage events, he himself has sworn off getting married himself. Finally, what happens as varied ideas formulate into the consequences planned by Jogi as they keep falling flat on the ground one after the other, form the crux of the story.

The mix of tales with different ideas like kidnapping, seeking ransom from the girl’s family, also trying to confuse and conspire against this guy who desperately wishes to marry… There is no proper justification of these ideas. In one word the story line can be termed as “Kichadi”.In the end, romance ignites between Dimple and Jogi. Finally, before planning their marriage they also try to add spice to the story, peppering the idea of both suffering from a serious infectious disease. Whether they get married or not forms the final crux of the story.

The graph of the comical dialogues is not steady owing to innumerable loopholes. Hence, failing to add any perk to the film. Indeed a few dialogues generate laughter.

Kushan Nandy’s directorial abilities misfire on most of the counts owing to the film’s messy storyline, except a few scenes which draw our attention especially when the entire burkha clad women folk family members of Nawaz come to his rescue from behind the bars.

This film, scripted by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, may seem dependable in terms of its location and lingo but the plot added by too many subplots seems a bit confusing. Even though the ever-dependable Nawazuddin tries his best as the poorly conceived so called romantic- comedy genre character, his sincere performance will not provide any salvage to the film. Neha exudes no charm to the character. She fails to enhance the tale in a luminous manner. This fresh on-screen couple fail to vouch for a great chemistry whenever they share the same screen space.

Mahaakshay, seen in a different avatar altogether, has tried his best to excel in his performance. He definitely portrays a praise-worthy act justifying the role assigned to him. Rohit deserves a plethora of admiration and adulation for his apt performance. Sanjay Mishra’s excellent performance, which we have been noticing in every film of his needs no mention. Zarina Wahab has just been wasted with nothing much to do in the film even as a mother.

The late Farrukh Jaffar who plays Dimple’s Dadi, has mouthed chirpy comic dialogues effortlessly, and undeniably needs a special mention for her excellent performance.

Music of this film has nothing much to offer. It’s just ordinary routine music; nobody will even hum any song after leaving the theatres.

Editing could have been fast paced and the screenplay seems loosely written. A tightly written screenplay could have uplifted the entire film providing a better lease of life to it.

The comedy of this film fails to tickle one's funny bones barring a few scenes. It may do well in B and C centres.