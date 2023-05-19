Jogira Sara Ra Ra actress Neha Sharma reveals how she survived in Bollywood despite being an outsider: Being part of those groups is...

Neha Sharma | Pic: Instagram/nehasharmaofficial

Neha Sharma will soon be seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Directed by Kushan Nandy, the film is slated to release on May 26. The Free Press Journal caught up with Neha for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

You are having a film release after a long time…

I don’t know what the definition of long time is. In theatres, of course, it’s been a long time. However, I had OTT film releases like Aafat-E-Ishq and the web series Illegal.

Do you agree OTT is a boon for technicians?

Yes, the struggle we all as actors keep talking about was unbelievable. There was one part and many actors would be eyeing that part. Now, with OTT not only opportunities are flowing in but great roles are being written. Those roles are not dependent like yeh chalne wala hai theatre main ya nahin. So even this is not the thing to worry about anymore.

Do you agree that good writers are the need of the hour?

There are plenty of writers but Ghalib Asad Bhopaliji has written a kamal ki script. I felt that we could mouth so many sentences. This girl is a free spirit and at the same time she is endearing. Not that smoking or drinking is a good thing, but cinematic liberties have been taken. It’s not a conventional love story. It's a story where from the beginning or the end of the film you will not be able to guess if they love or hate each other. It’s a different kind of a love story where you guys will not know their exact equation between them.

Nawazuddin is known to improvise his scenes in a spur of the moment. How was your experience?

This helped me a lot, all nuances he would bring in a scene and I had to react to it instantly. I am also a spontaneous actor so the scene could be uplifted to another level.

What have you learnt from Nawazuddin while working with him?

Actually while doing interviews, he never gives any gyaan. He says simple things about acting. For example, he explains how to open the door in more than 30 ways. So as an actor, I feel he tries to put in so much in a scene. And if you are a smart actor, you will react and uplift the scene to become better.

How have you evolved in this industry of glitz and glamour despite being an outsider?

I have learned a few things. I feel like networking and mingling is important. Being part of those groups is also important which I have never been able to do. It’s comfort, trust and loyalty and many other factors for you to get in there. You have to be extraordinary or you will be lost. I felt in the beginning, ‘How do I get in or crack a role?’ Initially it felt overwhelming to break into Bollywood. How to make them notice you? Eventually, your craft speaks for you. I have been in the business for almost 15 years now. I have been working and this tells a lot.

What are your future projects?

Jogira Sara Ra Ra is releasing. I am very excited and then 36 Days is releasing. It is an OTT release. Then there is season three of Illegal which is going to happen soon. Niharika Singh is a legal lawyer and in this season she is not white-white. The audience will notice that she will turn grey.