Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his journey as an actor: I survived because I was stubborn

From a blink-and-miss cameo in 'Munnabhai MBBS' to now becoming one of India's most loved actors, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's journey from a supporting actor to fronting mainstream films has been nothing short of phenomenal. With standout performances in 'Kahaani', 'Talaash', 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'The Lunchbox', 'Badlapur', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Raman Raghav 2.0', 'Sacred Games' and 'Manto', the actor has amassed a fan following and industry acclaim, like no other.

In a recent interview to team Free Press Journal while promoting his latest release 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra', the actor spoke about how his persistence and stubborn ways helped him survive over two decades in the Hindi film industry. He said, "I was stubborn which is why I've reached this far. When I used to tell people that I wanted to become an actor, they'd tell me to look at the mirror first. My relatives used to wonder what was I talking. Later, when I came to Mumbai, I'd go to a production house and the assistants would wonder, what am I doing there. When I'd say I want to be an actor, they'd look at me from top to bottom and say that I don't look like one. So, I used to get a lot of taunts for my height, weight and skin colour. But, I was stubborn so they eventually found out about my will to stay and do the good work."

When asked about if his eventual success changed the attitude of the same people towards him, the actor said, "That always happens. But, whenever they come to shake hands with you, you should treat them politely and not be vengeful. That's what sets your character apart.

Directed by Kushan Nandy, with whom Nawaz earlier worked with in ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’, ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ is a mad-cap romantic comedy that also stars Neha Sharma in the lead.

The film is all set to release in theatres on May 26. 2023.