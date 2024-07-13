Ambani Wedding Day 2: Khushi Kapoor Makes Relationship Official With Vedang Raina, Poses With Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya

It's official! Sridevi's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, has confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Vedang Raina. The duo were seen posing together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Khushi and Vedang posed alongside Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. In the photo, Khushi looked stunning in a shimmery lehenga with a unique blouse design, while Raina looked sharp in a black suit.

Check out the video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya For FIRST Time At Anand Ambani-Radhika...

Janhvi wore a breathtaking outfit from Tarun Tahiliani's upcoming couture collection, that featured an embroidered corset top with a flowing saree. She looked ethereal with her pulled-back hairstyle. Shikhar, wore a sherwani.

This marked the first time Khushi and Janhvi have posed together with their respective partners, Vedang and Shikhar.

Khushi and Vedang reportedly fell in love during the shoot of their film, The Archies, which premiered on Netflix and was directed by Zoya Akhtar. This marked the duo's acting debut.

Addressing the dating rumours earlier this year on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 8, Khushi reacted and said, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where there's a row of people just saying, ‘Om and I were just good friends'?"

Meanwhile, several celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Navya Nanda Naveli, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr. Sriram Nene, arrived to bless the couple.