 Allu Arjun Joins Hands With Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Director Trivikram Srinivas For 4th Film
Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas had also worked together in 'Julayi' and 'S/O Satyamurthy'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
article-image

South superstar Allu Arjun is all set to collaborate with director Trivikram Srinivas for the fourth time, and this time, it will be a "never-seen-before visual spectacle". The film promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience for audiences across the country.

Having already set the box office on fire with their previous collaborations - 'Julayi', 'S/O Satyamurthy', and the much acclaimed, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', this power-packed duo has proven time and again their ability to captivate audiences with their unique blend of entertainment, action, and heartfelt storytelling.

In a grand announcement on Monday, it was revealed that the production banners Harika & Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts, have pulled out all the stops to bring the revolutionary vision of Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas to life and produce what is touted to be one of biggest budgets deployed for an Indian film.

Producers Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna are the stalwarts behind this historic venture. With their legacy for delivering high-quality cinema, this collaboration is expected to set a new benchmark and shatter all previous records.

The film is set to be a massive entertainer that will be a visual extravaganza and will be released in multiple languages across India.

Further updates about the film's title, cast, and release date are yet to be revealed by the makers, but the collaboration announcement is enough to send Allu Arjun's fans into a frenzy.

