 Ranveer Singh To Appear In A Party Song With Allu Arjun In Pushpa: The Rule? Here’s What We Know
Ranveer Singh To Appear In A Party Song With Allu Arjun In Pushpa: The Rule? Here's What We Know

Latest reports suggest that Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh will make a cameo appearance in "Pushpa 2."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 06:23 PM IST
Fans of Telugu cinema's stylish star Allu Arjun have reason to rejoice as the highly anticipated second instalment of the Pushpa series is on its way. Titled "Pushpa 2: The Rule," the film's shooting has commenced, and reports suggest that the team is currently filming a grand party song at a resort in Hyderabad. 

Excitingly, it is rumoured that the talented Disha Patani will be a part of this captivating musical number. Reprising their roles from the prequel, the talented Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil are also set to feature alongside Allu Arjun.

"Pushpa 2" has garnered immense anticipation since a glimpse of the movie, titled "Where is Pushpa," was released by the makers on Allu Arjun's birthday earlier this year.

The teaser received an overwhelming response, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the film's release. Regular updates about the movie continue to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

RANVEER SINGH'S CAMEO IN PUSHPA 2

If these rumors hold true, Singh will portray a police officer who introduces the character of Bunny at a crucial point in the movie, adding an exciting dimension to the storyline.

ALLU ARJUN'S PUSHPA IN THREE PARTS

Following the tremendous success of "Pushpa: The Rise," the decision was made to conclude the series in three parts. The third and final part is expected to hit screens in 2025, showcasing Pushpa's reign with an international twist. However, as of now, there is no official confirmation regarding this third instalment.

After completing "Pushpa 2," Allu Arjun is lined up for two more exciting projects. One is a collaboration with Trivikram Srinivas, and the other is with Sandeep Reddy.

According to reports, a prominent actor will join Allu Arjun for Srinivas' film, adding further star power to the project. Additionally, the charismatic actor is set to work with Vanga on a future movie.

