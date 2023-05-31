Pushpa 2 Team survives life-threatening road mishap, some members sustain grave injuries

One of the most anticipated films from the South, the team of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rule' faced a life-threatening situation. As per an E-Times report, a team of the film ferrying several cast and crew members on-board, met with an accident when their bus rammed against another.

The incident occured at Narketpally situated in Nalgonda district in the state of Telangana. While some members were severely injured, others sustained minor injuries. The injured were taken to a local hospital nearby and further details about the unfortunate accident are awaited. As of now, there has been no official statement by the makers of the film, issued so far.

Written and directed by Sukumar, the first installment of the two-part franchise was released in 2021 and it proved to be one of the biggest hits in the post-pandemic age. Based upon an unlikely hero's rise to supremacy, following his stint with smuggling the rare red sandalwood, the film boasted of an unhinged performance by lead actor Allu Arjun and a chartbuster soundtrack.

Earlier this year, the makers released the official first look of the sequel 'Pushpa The Rule' on Arjun's birthday i.e April 8. Featuring the actor dressed up in a saree and sporting bangles, a nose pin and earrings, fans could not stop raving about the actor's bold look.

'Pushpa: The Rule' will also see Rashmika Mandanna reprise her role as Srivalli. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also stars Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Gosh. It is being reported that Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi are also likely to join the cast.

Devi Sri Prasad will resume music composition duties for the film while Miroslaw Kuba Brozek will continue as the principal cinematographer.

While the official date of the film's release remains unknown, a Pinkvilla report has suggested that 'Pushpa: The Rule' will not release in cinemas before January 2024