 Fahadh Faasil's first look in Pushpa 2 wow fans, actor wraps up key schedule of much-awaited sequel
The actor will reprise his role of as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 03:22 AM IST
article-image

Social media cannot stop raving about actor Fahadh Faasil's new look in the much-awaited sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule'. Recently, makers of the Sukumar-directorial shared a BTS picture featuring the actor, followed by the update that states the Malayalam actor has wrapped up a key schedule of the film.

Taking to social media, the team share a picture featuring Faasil and director Sukumar with the caption that read, "A key schedule of #Pushpa2TheRule completed with 'Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat' aka #FahadhFaasil. This time he will return with vengeance."

Surely, fans await with bated breath to know what will transpire between Faasil and hero Allu Arjun, as and when the sequel releases in cinemas.

Earlier on his birthday, Arjun also shared his first look from the film on social media, donning a saree and jewellery with his skin painted in blue.

'Pushpa: The Rule' will also see Rashmika Mandanna reprise her role as Srivalli. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also stars Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Gosh. It is being reported that Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi are also likely to join the cast.

Devi Sri Prasad will resume music composition duties for the film while Miroslaw Kuba Brozek will continue as the principal cinematographer.

It will be interesting to see Arjun and Faasil face-off each other in the sequel as the previous film ended on Faasil’s character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, an egoistic police officer who swears revenge against Pushpa, played by Arjun, for humiliating him.

While the official date of the film's release remains unknown, a Pinkvilla report has suggested that 'Pushpa: The Rule' will not release in cinemas before January 2024, as shared earlier.

