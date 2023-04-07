Allu Arjun’s FIRST look from ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ unveiled on his birthday eve; Check Out

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's fans have been treated to a special birthday present, as the first look of his much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster hit Pushpa, titled "Pushpa 2: The Rule", was unveiled by the makers on Friday.

The Sukumar directorial picks up where its predecessor, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ left off, and pits Arjun's character against Fahad Faasil's menacing Inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner behind the movie, announced the first glimpse of the film on Instagram in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

As soon as the makers shared this update, fans of Allu Arjun couldn't resist but praise the actor in the comment section with different comments and fire emojis in abundance.

What’s in the first look video?

The video begins with news channels stating that Pushpa has escaped from Tirupati jail and was shot several times. Some people feel that he is dead, while others believe that he has entered a foreign land.

This over three-minute long clip offers a thrilling glimpse into the world of Pushpa, with his supporters hoping for his return and some taking to the streets to protest, leading to a curfew in the area.

The footage then cuts to an exclusive scene where Pushpa scares away a tiger in the forest, giving a furious look to the night vision camera. Finally, Arjun is seen sitting on a chair, declaring ‘Pushpa's rule.’

Check Out the first look video of Pushpa: The Rule here

About Pushpa 2

The sequel, produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, also brings back Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Actors like Rao Ramesh, Dhanunjay, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj round out the cast.

Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), and cinematography and editing are handled by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas, respectively. Fans of the Telugu superstar are eagerly awaiting the release of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to see their favourite actor back in action.