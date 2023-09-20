'Islam Ke Naam Pe Kalank': Salman Khan Receives Hate For Performing Ganpati Aarti With Family

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with his family members on Tuesday. Like every year, this year too, his sister Arpita Khan and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, welcomed Lord Ganesha to their abode, and the God was worshipped by the entire 'Khan-daan'.

On Tuesday evening, Salman was seen arriving at Arpita and Aayush's residence and he took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself performing the aarti.

He chanted, "Ganpati Bappa Morya" on his social media handle along with the video post.

Netizens unhappy with Salman's Ganpati post

In the video, Salman, along with his parents Salim Khan and Salma, can be seen performing the aarti and worshipping the idol of Lord Ganesha at Arpita's residence.

The entire Khan family marked their presence on the auspicious occasion, and they were also joined by some of their closest friends.

As soon as Salman shared the video, his fans lauded the actor for celebrating all festivals without any discrimination. However, it also seemed to upset a section of the internet, who schooled the actor for observing Ganesh Chaturthi and worshipping Lord Ganesha despite being a Muslim.

"Allah maf karen aur hidayat den inhe," a user commented under the video. Another wrote, "Respect all religions. Being Muslim we should ibadat only one God who is Allah."

Another user stated, "Astaghfirullah Salim Khan being a Muslim cannot worship idols."

Salman Khan's upcoming films

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited Tiger 3, which is set to reunite him with actress Katrina Kaif.

The film is scheduled for a Diwali release and it also stars Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist.

Besides, Salman has also reportedly signed the dotted lines for Karan Johar's next production venture, which will be an actioner directed by Vishnu Vardhan.

Recently, it was also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will begin shooting for their spy actioner 'Tiger vs Pathaan' in March next year.

